Aitkin County CARE is offering an in person and online course entitled Powerful Tools for Caregivers. In this course, you will learn strategies for caring for yourself, handling emotions, gaining confidence in caregiving and obtaining community resources.

These classes will be held twice a week beginning Monday, Feb. 20 from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. There are six sessions in total.

