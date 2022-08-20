Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational series designed to provide you with the tools needed to take care of yourself.
It helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Classes consist of six sessions held once a week. Two experienced Class Leaders from Aitkin County CARE conduct the series. Interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming will help you take the “tools” you choose and put them into action for your life.
You will receive a book, “The Caregiver Helpbook,” developed specifically for the class. A donation of $25 to help defray the cost of the book is suggested, but not required to attend the class.
Classes will be held once a week starting Monday, Sept. 12 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Birch Street office. For more information or to register, contact Kim Nutting, 218-927-1383 extension 2 or email kimprogramdirector@gmail.com. Class size is limited and pre-registration is required.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
