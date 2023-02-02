Would you like to leave a legacy of clean water for future generations? If so, then Itasca Waters has the online series for you.
The free, online series takes place the first Thursday of every month at noon. Topics will include how people can keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. Attendees will take away tips and strategies for maintaining the water resources in Minnesota.
The first program to kick off the 2023 season on Thursday, Feb. 2 will be “Loons and Eagles – Can they coexist?” presented by world renowned loon expert James Paruk. It is free, open to all and includes an interactive Q&A session. Paruk will talk about loons and their interactions with eagles. There is some evidence that the resurgence of eagles is having a negative effect on loon populations and reproduction. He will share his 30 years of adventures with loons, summarizing their basic biology and behavior.
Several attendees will receive an autographed copy of his new book, “Loon Lessons,” published by the University of Minnesota Press – must be present to win.
For the remaining monthly topics, people can learn about wake boats and horsepower impacts on lakes, improving fish habitat with woody debris, decreasing the personal water footprint, invasive cattails, deadly water microbes and diseases, well water safety, impacts of water softener salt, the importance of changes in both ice formation and ice-out in lakes, and a Halloween special program about monsters and fairies in our lakes.
In addition to the monthly series, an online “Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Detector Training” program will be offered and will include a home study and a two-day online course.
The Practical Water Wisdom series is the brainchild of Itasca Waters, a nonprofit organization located in Itasca County whose mission is to “team up” with other organizations and concerned citizens to maintain abundant, clean water for continued health, enjoyment, and a strong economy.
