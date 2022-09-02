Children can enjoy stories, songs and more during Preschool Storytime at the Aitkin and McGregor Public Libraries.
Aitkin attendees will meet in the library’s community room at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 6 through Dec. 13.
The McGregor event will be in the children’s area at 10:30 a.m. Fridays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 16.
Take-and-make craft kits will be available after the program.
Preschool Storytime is designed for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Siblings are always welcome. No registration necessary. There will be no storytime on Nov. 22.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin and McGregor Public Library groups.
These libraries are branches of the East Central Regional Library system. Aitkin’s is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin and can be reached at 218-927-2339. McGregor’s is located at 111 E. Center Ave., McGregor, and can be reached at 218-768-3305. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
