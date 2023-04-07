Distracted driving contributes to an average of 28 deaths and 156 serious, life-changing injuries a year in Minnesota (2018-2022). That’s why law enforcement agencies and traffic safety partners are teaming up to educate motorists, enforce the hands-free cellphone law and help stop other distracting behaviors.

The distracted driving enforcement and awareness campaign runs April 1-30 with extra enforcement. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) coordinates the campaign with funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It includes advertising across Minnesota in support of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program.

