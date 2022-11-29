For 29 years, the Radiothon to End Child Abuse has created awareness in the Brainerd Lakes area. Broadcast on radio stations which reach Aitkin County, it runs for 24 hours from noon Thursday, Dec. 1 through noon Friday, Dec. 2.
This annual education and pledge event is carried on WJJY (106.7 FM), B93.3, COOL (103.5), and the Power Loon (107.5 FM). Speakers talk about child abuse and neglect and highlight local prevention and education programs.
Over the 29 years, funds raised have increased dramatically. The first radiothon began in 1994 with a partnership between Lou Buron and Mary Campbell (Brainerd owners of Omni Broadcasting) and Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota. Area residents donated over $12,000. The event now covers four parts of the state (Brainerd, Bemidji, Alexandria and Wadena). It raises close to $100,000 each year. As of 2021, the total over 28 years was just under $2 million.
Why does raising money for prevention matter? Parenting is hard and often stressful. When parents face challenging situations, they may struggle to cope in ways that put their children at risk for neglect or abuse. However, parents may have friends and family members with alternative ideas to try. This is how families can learn to be strong and safe with their children. Now imagine that the whole community will provide support and information about healthy coping styles. This is how donations to the radiothon can help multiple families in the greater Lakes area.
Aitkin County Child Abuse Prevention Council (CAPC) benefits from the radiothon in two ways: donations are pledged directly to Aitkin County and items are purchased at an online silent auction. Items for the silent auction are given by area businesses in Aitkin County and sold on the internet website to help CAPC.
The funds raised will be used to promote county-wide prevention efforts. They will also be designated as mini-grants for local schools and non-profit organizations to provide educational and prevention services to children and families in Aitkin County.
What can you do? You can listen to the participating stations during the 24-hour radiothon – or go online to learn more. You can make pledges to support local prevention programs by calling the number shared on the radio or find it at www.brainerd.com/radiothon. You can track the progress of pledges online and learn more about local prevention programs. The silent auction, which is only run on the website, allows you to follow the current bids on items that interest you – personally or as gifts.
Local pledges are split between the four programs: Aitkin County Child Abuse Prevention Council, Cass County/Leech Lake Children’s Initiative, Crow Wing County Child Protection Team and Morrison County Child Protection Team, and the state’s Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota under FamilyWise.
Multiple Aitkin County businesses have made donations every year and local organizations have pledged or challenged. Many radio listeners have pledged their donations each year, and designated Aitkin County to benefit.
Note to self: Put a memo on your calendar for Dec. 1-2. Plan to listen to one of the radio stations. Make a pledge on the phone or on the website. If you can, buy an auction item online. Know that by your choices, you have helped a family or a child to succeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.