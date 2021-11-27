The Radiothon to End Child Abuse will be celebrating its 28th year in the Brainerd Lakes area. It runs for the 24 hours of noon, Thursday, Dec. 2 to noon, Friday, Dec. 3.
This is an annual education and action event which is broadcast on radio stations reaching Aitkin County.
The Aitkin County Child Abuse Prevention Council benefits in two ways: the donations pledged to Aitkin County, and silent auction items and gift certificates donated by area businesses and sold on the internet website. These funds will be passed on to local schools and organizations to provide services and education to children and families in the county.
Since 1994, the radiothon has increased awareness of the problem of child abuse and neglect. Listen this year to find out what is being done in area communities to help end child abuse.
