The public is invited to tour Ranger Made, a new $3.6 million state-of-the-art student managed manufacturing company located inside Crosby-Ironton High School, at an open house on Thursday, April 7, from 5-7 p.m.
In Ranger Made, students design, create, manufacture and sell various products. The facility includes wood and metal fabrication manufacturing spaces, automotive care and small engines facility, computer automated drafting and design room, a technology and innovation lab that houses the robotics program, flexible learning classroom and a retail store.
Ranger Made is the flagship program of C-I’s new Career Training Education wing that was built with funds from the $29.5 million bond referendum approved by the community in November 2019 to modernize the schools and maximize existing space utilization. Magnum Machining donated $50,000 towards the project and Magnum and Graphic Packaging experts helped design the space.
The open house is a Cuyuna Lakes Chamber’s Business After Hours Social hosted by C-I School District and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and is open to the public.
Guests are encouraged to bring business cards, network and build relationships. Soda shoppe refreshments will be served, and door prizes awarded.
There is no fee to attend, however, advance registration is requested by calling 218-546-8131 or sending a message to courtney@cuyu
nalakes.com. Those attending should use the school’s north entrance and park their vehicles in the student parking lot.
