Suffering from chronic heartburn or acid reflux disease?  Advanced technology and treatment are available right here in Aitkin.

Learn more at a “Solutions for Reflux and Heartburn” seminar on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 4-5 p.m., room E/F at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin. Dr. Andrew Loveitt, reflux specialist with the Minnesota Reflux and Heartburn Center (MRHC), will provide an overview of the latest advances in diagnostics and treatment for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). He will discuss testing and innovative procedures available at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.