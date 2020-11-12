The sixth annual Fish House 5K Run/Walk has gone virtual.
Registration is open for the Virtual Fish House 5K which will take place before and after the Reverse Fish House Parade.
This is an opportunity to enjoy your Black Friday weekend in a healthy way and to be a part of Aitkin’s great holiday tradition.
As a virtual race, participants will have the option to run their Fish House 5K on their own course during the time period of Nov. 25-29.
As a second option, participants can run their 5K race on Black Friday using Aitkin’s walking trail starting and finishing in downtown Aitkin between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Aitkin course will be marked with cones and signs and a color map will be available. You can use your smartphone to track your race and upload your verified time automatically.
All participants will receive a long-sleeved Fish House 5K t-shirt and registration is available on-line (Fish House 5K) or in person at the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce office.
For questions, please call Brian at the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce at 218-927-2316.
