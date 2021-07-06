Registration is now open for the Dump Run in Aitkin, set for Saturday, Aug. 7.
The event has two different distances – the quarter marathon and 5K. The former starts at 8 a.m. and the latter at 8:30 a.m.
The 34th annual quarter marathon (6.55 miles), takes runners and walkers on the original trail course going through a scenic route.
This nostalgic route starts at Pine Lake access and goes northeast by the old dump, past a water stop and then north on old Hwy. 169 to Paulbeck’s County Market in Aitkin.
The 5K course starts at Paulbeck’s County Market and works its way on a paved path crossing the Ripple River and into Aitkin’s City Park and returning over the same route to the finish line at Paulbeck’s.
Register at Aitkin.com or call the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce at 218-927-2316.
