The Reif Arts Council, Grand Rapids, and the Minnesota Discovery Center, Chisholm, have announced a summer partnership for 2023. The Reif, with 40+ years of experience presenting touring arts events, is joining forces with the Minnesota Discovery Center, which now enters its 46th year of operations, to feature artists in the Discovery Center’s open-air concert venue, the amphitheater.  

“This partnership creates a unique chance to present amazing talent right here in northern Minnesota at a truly stunning venue,” said Shantel Dow, Reif executive director. “We do have two beautiful indoor theaters in Grand Rapids, but we are missing a dedicated space for large outdoor concerts, so the Discovery Center is a perfect fit. With 1600+ seats, ample parking, full concessions and a fully functional stage and tech area, it allows us to up our game in terms of the artists we present.”

