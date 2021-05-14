The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is back. The festival will officially open its gates to the public on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m.
KEY DATES
• MNRF Auditions – Saturdays: May 15 and May 2, www.renaissancefest.com/employment/
• MNRF – MOA Preview Party – Sunday, July 25
• MNRF 50th anniversary - Opening Day: Saturday, Aug. 21
As a reminder, 2020 admission tickets will be honored for the 2021 festival. No action is required. Bring your ticket with you and get it scanned at the gate any one day of the 2021 Minnesota Renaissance Festival.
The 2021 Season will run from Aug. 21– Oct. 3; weekends (Saturday & Sunday), Labor Day and Festival Friday, Oct. 1. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival continues to monitor state of Minnesota’s recommendations and requirements regarding the pandemic. Although the 2021 festival is expected to be open without restrictions, guests are encouraged to go to www.renaissancefest.com for the latest updates on policies and safety protocols for the 2021 season.
