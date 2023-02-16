NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and the University of Minnesota will host their annual Research Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 23, in Minneapolis.
The event will feature leading researchers on the treatment of mental illnesses, and participants can earn two social work CEUs for attending.
Presentations include: Brenden Tervo-Clements, PhD, Harvard University (Faculty applicant to the Dept of Psychiatry): The Latest Findings on Teen Mental Health and Teen Substance Abuse; Jenny Zick MD/PhD, Research Resident: What’s Old is New: Making Clozapine More Accessible for More Minnesotans with Severe Psychosis; Sophia Vinogradov, MD, Chair for the Dept of Psychiatry: New Antipsychotic Medications Under Study; and Saydra Wilson, MD, Psychiatry, M Health Fairview Mental Health & Addiction Services: Racial Disparities in Access to Neuromodulation Treatment.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; presentations start at 6 p.m. and go on until 8 p.m. Registration is required and there is a fee. For information and registration, call 651-645-2948 or 888-NAMI-Helps, or go to www.namimn.org. Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast is located at 1330 Industrial Boulevard Northeast Minneapolis, MN 55413.
NAMI Minnesota is a non-profit organization working to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its education, support and advocacy programs.
