St. John’s Lutheran Church is hosting a carry-out chicken dinner on Friday, April 30, from 5-6 p.m.
The menu consists of a half chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, vegetable and apple bar dessert.
To get your meal, pre-order by calling 218-927-3170, Monday, April 26 to Friday, April 30, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Drive-up orders are welcome if meals are still available. Deliveries will be made within the Aitkin city limits.
The church is located behind the Aitkin High School (3rd St. & 4th Ave. N.W.). You will receive curbside service with a smile. (See St. John’s ad over the next two weeks for price info).
