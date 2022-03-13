Retiring Hill City firefighters honored

Hill City Public Safety Director Ron Saxton recognized the service and contributions of Tom Fasteland and Bill Nelson. The retiring firefighters each received an engraved carved wood replica of a fire axe. Shown above from left are Saxton, Tom Fasteland, Jeanne Fasteland, Bill Nelson and Cheryl Nelson.
The Hill City Fire hall was filled on Feb. 28 with current and retired firefighters, city council members and officials and family members who gathered to honor two long-time leaders in the department who were retiring.
Twenty-seven firefighter members comprise the HCFD, now that Tom Fasteland and Bill Nelson have retired. Fasteland and Nelson served for 26 and 24 years, respectively.
The department is always looking for new firefighters. People interested in becoming firefighters should contact Fire Chief Jeremy Nelson.
Hill City Director of Public Safety Ron Saxton presented the pair with commemorative axes and said, “Tonight is about bringing some of the excitement and camaraderie back to the fire department by getting everyone together.” Saxton thanked Big Al’s on 6 in Emily for preparing the beef brisket; Knuckleheads Bar and Grill in Hill City for preparing the meal, and the Cozy Cove Coffee Company in Hill City for making a variety of desserts.
In response, Nelson said, “We have improved as a department a thousand fold since I started as a volunteer firefighter, and I hope we continue in that direction.”
Hill City Mayor Sean Lathrop thanked the retiring firefighters on behalf of the city. A prayer was offered for the continued safety of the firefighters after their retirement.
UPCOMING EVENT—FISH FRY
The Annual Fish Fry fundraiser for The Hill City firemens’ relief fund will be April 23 from 5-7 p.m. at the fire hall, located at 111 Henrietta Ave., Hill City. Everyone is welcome.
