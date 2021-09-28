The Ripple River Bee Club will meet in the Aitkin Public Library Meeting Room Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
The main topic of the meeting will be “How to Winter Bees.”
Interested in raising bees? Join the group for its monthly meetings and follow the group “Ripple River Beekeppers Club” on Facebook.
