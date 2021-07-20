Like most area festivals and events last summer, Aitkin’s Riverboat Days fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
Now the event is back Aug. 7, with a smattering of events on Aug. 6 and 8 as well.
At the heart of the August event will be a special parade, with the theme of “Parade of Decades,” as Aitkin celebrates its 150th anniversary.
“We encourage people to decorate their floats in any way that represents the past or future,” said Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Taylor Erickson. “Aitkin is turning 150 this year, so the parade theme is a nod to the sesquicentennial.
“It’s also a chance to celebrate the fact that our community is moving forward out of the pandemic,” she added.
The parade starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, with a route running from First Street SW to Fourth Street NW on Minnesota Avenue. Line up starts at 1 p.m.
Prizes will be given for three categories: best overall float, best “decades” float and best kids float.
“I really hope to see a lot of creative floats this year,” said Erickson. “I want this to be the best Riverboat Days parade Aitkin’s seen in a long time. We need our community to step up and let their imaginations run wild.”
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
• An ice cream social and yard games, Aitkin Public Library, 2-4 p.m., free.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
• The Dump Run 5K and quarter marathon, 7:30 a.m., Paulbeck’s County Market, register at aitkin.com.
• Craft show, comfort food and bake sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aitkin American Legion.
• Beer Garden, starting at 11 a.m., American Legion.
• Sip & Stroll Street Fair: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. in downtown Aitkin. See the upcoming Riverboat Days special section for details.
• Bean Bag Tourney: 11:30 a.m., registration opens, tourney starts noon at the Riverside Pub.
• DJ & Karaoke: noon at the American Legion.
• Neighborhood National’s Family Fun Zone: noon-3 p.m. at Neighborhood National Bank.
• Parade of Decades: 3 p.m. in downtown Aitkin
• Mud rhythm mega truck races. Gates open at 3 p.m. with racing starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds.
• Live band and beer garden, 7-11 p.m., Huff Entertainment Center (formerly Shopko, 190 Southgate Dr.). Live music by Drop Tailgate. Event is in partnership with Huff Entertainment Solutions. All ages welcome, $5 cover charge.
• Ben’s Hot Karaoke: 9 p.m.-1a.m. at the Riverside Pub.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
• Aitkin Fyler’s Fly-in and Wild Rice Pancake Breakfast: 8 a.m.-1p.m. at the Aitkin Municipal Airport.
