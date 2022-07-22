Riverboat Heritage Days is back and will be held Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7.
The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce has a full weekend of events planned for Aitkin’s annual celebration. The city became an important riverboat transportation center in the 1800s. The development of northern Minnesota was influenced by the Aitkin steamboat industry.
The Dump Run, formerly known as the Run to the Dump, has been a pillar to Aitkin’s Riverboat Days for decades. Originally started by “Pork” Nentl and later organized by the Aitkin Jaycees, the course has taken some twists and turns over the years. This year’s quarter marathon will start at 8 a.m. with the 5K beginning at 8:30 a.m.
A Sip & Stroll Street Fair will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. People can enjoy a drink while they shop downtown Aitkin. People interested in vendor space can go to www.aitkin.com for information.
A parade will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 in downtown Aitkin. Prizes will be given for three categories: Best of Aitkin Float - a float highlighting something special about Aitkin, Best Class Reunion Float - the Aitkin High School All Class Reunion will be held Aug. 4-7, Best Kids Float. People can go to www.aitkin.com to register to participate in the parade. The parade starts at 3 p.m., with a route running from First Street SW to Fourth Street NW on Minnesota Avenue. Lineup starts at 1 p.m.
For updated information, watch the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
• Dump Run Registration & Race Shirt Pick-Up & Runner’s Dinner Special at Rosallini’s 5-7 p.m.
• Riverside Pub will hold karaoke from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
• The Dump Run 5K and quarter marathon, registration & check-in opens 7:30 a.m., Paulbeck’s County Market, register at aitkin.com.
• Craft show, comfort food and bake sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aitkin American Legion.
• Beer garden, starting at 11 a.m., American Legion.
• Bean bag tourney: 11:00 a.m., registration opens, tourney starts noon at the Aitkin AmericanLegion.
• Sip & Stroll Street Fair: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. in downtown Aitkin. See the upcoming Riverboat Days special section for details.
• DJ and karaoke: noon – 5 p.m. at the American Legion.
• Riverboat Days Parade: 3 p.m. in downtown Aitkin
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
• Aitkin Fylers Fly-in and Wild Rice Pancake Breakfast: 8 a.m.-1p.m. at the Aitkin Municipal Airport.
ALL CLASS REUNION
The Aitkin All Class Reunion will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7. All class events can be found at www.aitkinallclassreunion.com.
The daily schedules include tours, gatherings, musical performances and joining with Aitkin’s Riverboat Heritage Day’s events.
