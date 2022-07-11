Aitkin’s Riverboat Heritage Days returns Saturday, Aug. 6.

The Dump Run quarter marathon will begin at 8 a.m. with the 5K at 8:30 a.m.

Sip and stroll through the street fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and check out the parade at 3 p.m. 

Community events will be happening all weekend including Aitkin’s All Class Reunion.

See the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for links to register for the street fair, parade and dump run and watch for more information and schedule to be posted.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.