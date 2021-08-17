When planning community events, getting your ducks in a row is important. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway, along with the organizers of the inaugural Grand Rapids Riverfest are doing just that. The organizations are working together to provide family entertainment in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Duck Drop festivities kick-off on the shores of the Mississippi River by the KAXE Amphitheater at 11:30 a.m. where the ducks will be raring to go on the Pokegama Avenue bridge. Following this, there will be a free concert by Grammy award winning, family friendly music group the Okee Dokee Brothers at the amphitheater where the winners will also be announced.
The Duck Drop takes place as Grand Rapids Riverfest kicks off a second day, following an anticipated performance the night before with Minnesota favorites Trampled By Turtles. Festival organizers decided to allow all kids 17 and younger to attend the Saturday Riverfest concerts at no cost to accommodate families who would like to enjoy the Okee Dokee Brothers early in the day and make their way to the festival after for concerts by Langhorn Slim, Kathleen Edwards, Wild Horses (featuring Jed LaPlant), headliners Yonder Mountain String Band, and more.
Rubber ducks are available for adoption for $5 via the Boys & Girls Clubs at 218-910-2255 or bgcofgrg.org. The performance by the Okee Dokee Brothers is free and tickets are not required.
Free advanced tickets for Saturday performances at Grand Rapids Riverfest for children 17 and under are available at gr-riverfest.com or from the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center Box Office in Grand Rapids 218-327-5780. Complimentary youth tickets require a paid adult admission. Paid Friday admission is required for all.
