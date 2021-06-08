The Riverwood Foundation’s annual charity golf event is scheduled for July 16 at Minnesota National Golf Course in McGregor.
Funds raised from the event will be used to replace and upgrade treatment chairs in the oncology and infusion department. For more information or to register, contact Katie at knelson2@rwhealth.org or 218-927-5158.
