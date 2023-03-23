The Aitkin Community Hospital Inc., doing business as Riverwood Healthcare Center, will host its 75th annual meeting on Wednesday, March 29, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom with participants signing in remotely via phone or computer.

Riverwood will present an overview of the finances for the organization, expansion projects, a new EPIC electronic health record implementation, fiscal year 2022 accomplishments and auxiliary and foundation updates. These presentations will be followed by a business meeting.

