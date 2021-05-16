The Riverwood Auxiliary will host its annual plant sale Friday, May 21, starting at 7 a.m. and running until all plants are gone.
The sale will be at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, in the hospital parking lot near the support services entrance.
If you have perennial plants in need of thinning and dividing this spring, consider donating them for the sale. Put plants to be donated in temporary containers. Suggested donations are perennial plants, raspberry or strawberry plants, hostas, sedum and house plants.
Label plants if you know their names. Drop them off at Riverwood Thursday, May 20, from noon-3 p.m.
Funds raised from the plant sale will be used for comfort care bags for Riverwood cancer patients.
If interested in joining the Riverwood Auxiliary team, contact Katie Nelson at Riverwood, 218-927-5158 or knelson2@rwhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.