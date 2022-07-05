Riverwood’s golf charity event to support kids with cancer

Riverwood Healthcare Center and Foundation invite the public to the annual Golf Charity Event presented by Kraus-Anderson Construction Company. Gather with family or friends for the 18-hole tournament on Friday, July 22, at Minnesota National Golf Course in McGregor.
Proceeds from this year’s event will support the Zach Johnson Kids with Cancer Fund at Riverwood Foundation. Founded by Scott and Jodie Johnson nearly 30 years ago, the Zachary Johnson Kids with Cancer Fund has impacted 51 kids diagnosed with cancer and their families.
The grants provided by the cancer fund can be used in any way a family sees fit. To apply to the fund, all that is needed is a name, address, diagnosis and doctor’s signature with no household income verification required.
Minnesota National has maintained fairways, tees and greens, and Ohio white sand bunkers. The course is located at 23247 480th Street, 10 miles north of McGregor.
The event will feature registration at 10 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start for the tournament at noon. A light dinner will be served following the golf tournament.
“This is an opportunity to support a cause you care about while pursuing a sport you enjoy and socializing with friends,” said Katie Nelson, Riverwood Foundation director. “We are thrilled to have people gathering again for our 2022 event at Minnesota National. The funds raised support a cause, kids with cancer, that greatly impacts families in our community.”
The foundation is still seeking event sponsors. For more information on sponsor opportunities or to register for the event, call 218-927-8286 or email PE klund-Fisher@rwhealth.org
For anyone who cannot attend the golf event, donations to support the Zach Johnson Kids with Cancer Fund at Riverwood are welcome. Mail checks to Riverwood Foundation, 200 Bunker Hill Drive, Aitkin, MN 56431.
