Since 1984, the Riverwood Auxiliary has annually honored and memorialized the loved ones of area residents with the Lights of Love program, including a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the lobby of the hospital.
Names of loved ones for whom lights have been purchased are listed on a scroll located in the hospital until the end of the year and on the Riverwood website, year-round.
Lights that decorate the Christmas tree are purchased for $5 in honor or in memory of a loved one; they are available for sale in the lobby of the hospital and at various locations throughout the area. Lights can be purchased by printing a form from www.riverwoodhealthcare.org/auxiliary/lights-of-love. Donation forms are also available at the hospital and in various locations in Aitkin where posters are displayed with envelopes for ordering lights. Money raised will be used to fund special needs at Riverwood.
The lighting ceremony will be held Sunday, Nov. 20 and Riverwood’s Dr. Don Hughes is the Lights of Love Honorary Chairperson this year.
“Dr. Don Hughes was selected as the 2022 Lights of Love Honorary Chairperson because of his longtime devotion to Riverwood and our communities. Delivering passionate care in Aitkin since 1992, Hughes is a dedicated physician who sets an excellent example for his coworkers and peers.”
Hughes will help flip the switch to light the tree as the culmination of the fundraising program for 2022.
