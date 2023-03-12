The Aitkin Community Hospital Inc., doing business as Riverwood Healthcare Center, will host its 75th annual meeting on Tuesday, March 29, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom with participants signing in remotely via phone or computer.
Riverwood will present an overview of the finances for the organization, expansion projects, a new EPIC electronic health record implementation, fiscal year 2022 accomplishments and auxiliary and foundation updates. These presentations will be followed by a business meeting.
An election of board members whose terms are expiring — Chad Gross, Lowell Larson and Steve Wilson — will be held. Additional nominees for the board will be accepted on the registration form as a write-in nominee when you sign up to attend the meeting. To vote for board members, you must be a corporate member of Riverwood. The “raise your hand” Zoom feature will be used for voting online.
To register for the meeting, go to www.riverwoodhealthcare.org, from the homepage, click on News & Events, then Annual Meeting announcement and click on the registration link. Participants will receive an automated link for the meeting.
For any questions or if you do not have access to a personal device and you need to join the meeting by phone, contact Angie Kuppich at akuppich@rwhealth.org or 218-927-5501 for the dial-in information and registration.
