The Aitkin Community Hospital, Inc., dba Riverwood Healthcare Center, will host its 73rd annual meeting on Wednesday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom with participants signing in remotely via phone or computer.
Riverwood will present an overview of the finances for the organization and its operations along with updates on COVID-19 and the Foundation. These presentations will be followed by a business meeting.
An election of board members whose terms are expiring — Jeff Ehnstrom, Jared Lundgren, Alison Matalamaki and Mike Paulbeck — will be held. Additional nominees for the board will be accepted on the registration form as a write-in nominee when signing up to attend the meeting. To vote for board members, people must be a corporate member of Riverwood. The “raise your hand” Zoom feature will be used for voting.
To register for the meeting, go to www.riverwood
healthcare.org, from the homepage, click on “News & Events,” then Annual Meeting announcement and click on the registration link. You will receive an automated link for the meeting.
For questions or to get the Zoom call-in information for those who do not have access to a computer or other mobile device, contact Angie Kuppich at akup
pich@rwhealth.org or 218-927-5501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.