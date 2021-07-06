The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber welcomes the community to enjoy live local music while overlooking the shores of Serpent Lake at Crosby Memorial Park this summer.
Music in the Park continues the second and fourth Thursday from 5-8 p.m. through July and August. For more information about Music in the Park events, visit www.cuyunalakes.com or call 218-546-8131.
The third concert of the series, “Rock the Lake” is sponsored by Recreational Powersports Marine of Emily on Thursday, July 8 from 5-8 p.m. at Crosby Memorial Park on Serpent Lake.
Children may also compete in a limbo contest to win a prize from Mixed Company. Bring lawn chairs and blankets, sit back and enjoy the event. Crosby Memorial Park also offers RV and tent campsites (reservations at www.cityofcrosby.com), boat access, picnic shelters, a large playground, giant serpent statue, WWII tank, skate park, softball field and a basketball court.
