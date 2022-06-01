The performer coming to Aitkin June 11 has a lot in common with Judy Garland.
Jennifer Grimm’s family was one of the last vaudeville acts to tour the states just as the “Gumm Sisters” did many years before. And, like Judy Garland, Grimm was born after a family show in Minnesota.
“I loved Judy Garland so much,” said Grimm. “I sing all her music again without the tragedy.”
Grimm and her band bring their Judy Garland show to the opera house of the Butler Building in Aitkin in time to celebrate what would have been the star’s 100th birthday (June 10, 1922). Incidentally, Garland performed in the opera house of the Butler Building at the age of 3, adding an Aitkin connection.
RUBY RED 100
On Friday, June 10, “Ruby Red 100” begins with a Ladies Night Out event at 5 p.m. in downtown Aitkin, followed by an event at the Butler Building.
Activities Saturday, June 11, including the Farmers Market starting at 9 a.m., with a performance by Dena’s Dance Company. The Butler Building will host screenings of “The Wizard of Oz,” and clues to a Ruby Red 100 scavenger Hunt will be given on KKIN. Stores downtown will offer deals and displays.
Tickets for the June 11, 7 p.m. Judy Garland show are available at Block North Brew Pub, Gramma’s Pantry, Green Owl Gallery or online at Aitkin County Friends of the Arts Facebook page, AitkinArts.com or https://fota.ticketleap.com/judy.
ABOUT GRIMM
Grimm performed with her family for the first 13 years of her life before settling in the Twin City area. She said she liked a lot of the country but in her teens, settled in Minnesota, attending public school for the first time and performing with her mother, Colleen Raye, in various venues including the Mall of America, Treasure Island Casino and Mystic Lake Casino.
Grimm earned a mathematics degree from Augsburg College in 1999, while continuing to sing in clubs, theaters and convention halls.
“I love to help people realize they love math,” she joked. She continues to tutor young people in math.
Grimm, who currently lives in Hugo, ventured on her solo career soon after college, appearing on stages locally with such names as Garrison Keillor and Debbie Duncan, and in New York City, Europe and the Caribbean. She has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Ordway, the Fitzgerald Theater, venues in New York City and joined other artists at many events and festivals. Grimm also has a career as a voiceover artist for several companies and organizations.
“My late husband and I were going to move to New York,” said Grimm, “but we didn’t want to raise children there. I like the Midwest for the fresh air, cost of living and the politics.”
“I always wanted to do a Judy Garland show,” Grimm said, “but realized I needed a large band.”
This show is now reality with seven horns, a rhythm section, bass, drums, piano and guitar. The 90-minute show focuses on “the showmanship of Judy Garland,” noted Grimm. “Garland’s performances were intimate, vulnerable, sweet and powerful – larger than life.
“I am excited to be in the place where Judy Garland performed and share the geographical space with her,” said Grimm.
