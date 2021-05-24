Big Sandy Lodge and Resort will hold its annual Run for the Lake 5k event Saturday at 10 a.m.
The event serves as an annual fundraiser for the Big Sandy Lake Association. The course is road, mostly flat, featuring 2.5 miles of blacktop and .6 miles of gravel.
Sign-up ends Thursday at 11:59 PM central standard time. To sign up, go to runsignup.com/Race/MN/McGregor/RunfortheLake5k.
