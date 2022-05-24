Big Sandy Lodge and Resort is sponsoring its annual Run for the Lake 5K fundraiser for the Big Sandy Lake Association on Saturday, May 28.

Same day registration is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. with the run/walk starting at 10 a.m.

Pre-register online at https://bit.ly/3LUlkCE. For more information call 218-426-5040 or go to www.bigsandylodgeandresort.com.

