This winter, don’t hibernate. Run! Sign up for Long Lake Conservation Center’s first annual Frozen Forest 5K and Fish Fry. There will also be a “Roland Hill 2K and walleye feast” for the “fluffier” people according to Hill but open to everyone.
The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 with the race at 3 p.m., a social hour at 4 p.m. and a walleye fish fry at 5 p.m. at Long Lake Conservation Center, 28952 438th Ln., Palisade.
This is a scholarship fundraiser run. The course winds around Long Lake with a warm fire and s’mores awaiting runners at the finish line. All racers will receive a Frozen Forest 5K stocking cap.
NOT A RUNNER?
Those who don’t like to run can sign up for the walleye fish fry only, or for the “Zero-K Bonfire Sit.” Instead of racing, Zero-K Bonfire Sit participants head directly from the starting line to the finish line where they’ll claim their Frozen Forest 5K stocking cap and sit by the fire eating s’mores, waiting for the racers to finish and the walleye fish fry to begin.
Proceeds from the event will be earmarked for scholarships so that young people can attend nature school or summer camps at LLCC. The event is presented by the Long Lake Conservation Foundation, a 501(c)3 that exists to support Long Lake’s mission.
