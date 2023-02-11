This winter, don’t hibernate. Run! Sign up for Long Lake Conservation Center’s  first annual Frozen Forest 5K and Fish Fry. There will also be a “Roland Hill 2K and walleye feast” for the “fluffier” people according to Hill but open to everyone.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 with the race at 3 p.m., a social hour at 4 p.m. and a walleye fish fry at 5 p.m. at Long Lake Conservation Center, 28952 438th Ln., Palisade.

