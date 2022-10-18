It’s that time of year once again, where Ruttger’s will celebrate the leaves falling, pumpkin everything and of course, German beer and shenanigans.
Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort will host its first two-day event, the 36th annual Oktoberfest 12-9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22.
There will be live entertainment, authentic German food, an arts and crafts show and much more.
What to expect
Oktoberfest at Ruttger’s this year will take the tradition up a notch by adding a full day of Bavarian activities. The Cuyuna Brewing VIP experience is back. This limited-access area is reserved for the first 200 people who purchase passes. Cost is $75. Each VIP receives a complimentary collector’s Oktoberfest boot that can be filled once each day with Cuyuna Brewing Co. beer, a brat each day, discounts on Cuyuna Brewing beer, live music with Bruce Archer on Saturday, a VIP bathroom and a place just to get away from the crowds and relax. There will be fire pits going and a s’mores station as well.
The Curious Pig will return this year with a whole new menu of items right from its smoker. Attendees will also be able to get favorite fried foods, cheese curds, fries and corn dogs. There will also be two new booths this year, strictly beer for those who are not interested in anything other than an ice-cold beer.
The heart of Oktoberfest is the arts and crafts fair. Ruttger’s will offer the fair for the two full days, Friday from 12-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
This year’s fair will feature new crafters with more than 150 vendors selling an assortment of clothing, art, food and more.
The entertainment tent will be available for partiers. On Friday evening, Alpensterne will be playing in the entertainment tent until 9 p.m. On Saturday, The Concord Singers, Alpensterne, and the Narren of New Ulm will take the stage beginning at 10:45 a.m. The blessing of the keg and ceremonial keg tapping is scheduled for 11a.m.
The dinner buffet, with all the German specialties will be offered both Friday and Saturday from 5-8 p.m. Each evening will feature different German favorites sauerbraten, Kasespatzel, Krausalat and German potato salad. Reservations are required for the dinner buffets, but Friday and Saturday’s arts and crafts fair and the entertainment tent are free admission. For more information and to make dinner reservations, call Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge at 218-678-2885. See the dinner menus and schedule of events at ruttgers.com.
