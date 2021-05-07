Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort in Deerwood will host a wild mushroom class and morel hunt Saturday, May 15, starting at 10 a.m. at the White Oak Grill at the resort.
The event is being presented by Mike Kempenich, the owner of Gentleman Forage and founder of Forest to Fork. He is also a former mushroom identification instruction at the University of Wisconsin and Minnesota Extension Offices.
There is a cost. To register, go here. The class will go until roughly 5 p.m.
Participants will learn to positively identify four species of Minnesota mushrooms – morel, puffball, black trumpet and oyster – and then hunt for morels with Kempenich.
Participants will also get a chance to try mushroom dishes made by Ruttger’s chef Erik Rasmussen.
To learn more, go to ruttgers.com.
