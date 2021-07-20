The Sam Oden Memorial Corn Hole tournament will be held Saturday, July 31, at 20632 487th St., #43, McGregor.
The annual tournament is held in honor of Sam Oden, a McGregor resident who died in a traffic accident in 2016. All proceeds from the tournament will go to the Sam Oden Memorial Fund, which supports local charities for children in McGregor.
There is a limit of 64 teams for the tournament, at a cost of $50 per team. The event is double elimination, with check-in at 9 a.m. the day of the event.
There will be cash prizes and custom board sets for the top three teams. Live music will also be available from 2-4 p.m.
To register, go to www.samodenmemorialfund.com/corn-hole-tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.