Sampaguita, just north of the stoplight in Aitkin, will present Misisipi Mike Wolf joined by Aurora Baer Sunday, Nov. 6.

Social hour begins at noon with music at 1 p.m. The event is free to attend and people are encouraged to bring snacks. A light lunch will be provided

