The man in a red suit, Santa Claus, will be making a number of area appearances this week.
Santa will also make a stop at McGregor near the city office and the big Christmas tree Saturday from 3-5 p.m.
In this case, Santa will be on a McGregor Fire Department truck. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles, as Mrs. Claus or a snowman or elf will bring you a treat
A special mailbox for Santa letters is also set up at McGregor Public library, and will be up until Dec. 20.
A “North Pole Air Mail” post box is located outside Aitkin United Methodist Church and will be available until Dec. 16. For questions, call the church at 218-927-3242 or see its Facebook page.
Santa will be making an appearance outside the Glen Store on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pictures can be taken and gifts from Santa will be available. Dress for the weather.
The Glen Store is located at 31993 280th St., Aitkin.
