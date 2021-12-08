Santa arrived in the McGregor Fire Truck at the Pine Rail Heritage Park in McGregor on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. The event was sponsored by the McGregor Fire Relief Association, the VFW Post 2747 and the city of McGregor. Each child received a goody bag from Santa and selected a craft project kit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.