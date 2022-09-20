Ripple River Gallery’s 21st annual fall open house, set for Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., will be a celebration of the season. Meet artists, create a bird portrait, take a walk in the woods, learn about natural dying and have refreshments – all while learning more about the Wild & Free Wildlife Rehabilitation Program in Garrison.

Featured exhibit is “A Journey Through Trees,” pastel paintings by Denise Bunkert, who will be on hand to talk about her work.

