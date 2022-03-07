Get those motors running. Motorcycles, spiders, classic cars and trucks – if it can go down the highway you are in.

Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity is hosting its Toolin Tour ride on Sunday, May 22. While the exact route is still being mapped, we will start and end in Aitkin on Sunday afternoon.

Needed are riders, volunteers, door prizes and silent auction items.

Call 218-927-5656 or email aitkinhabitat@gmail.com for more info.

