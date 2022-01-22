Join hundreds of anglers and snowmobile enthusiasts at the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber’s 18th annual Ice Fishing Contest and Scorpion Homecoming on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 12-3 p.m. on Serpent Lake near Crosby’s Memorial Park.
The tournament boasts more than $3,000 in prizes for lucky or skilled anglers and prizes are awarded for fish of all sizes during the three-hour contest. Entry tickets are $10 for each hole and include the chance to win five raffle prizes. In addition, food and beverages will be sold on the ice and there will be a raffle for numerous other prizes donated by the community and local businesses.
SCORPION HOMECOMING
Scorpion Homecoming dusts off old machines and recalls a time when the Cuyuna Lakes was among the largest snowmobile producers in the world.
Numerous snowmobiles will be on display. The 2022 featured model, the black-hooded teardrop designs of 1970 and 1971. These two model years showcased the iconic red and white rally stripes that defined an era for the former locally based snowmobile manufacturer, Scorpion Snowmobiles. See the mural on the south side of the Deerwood Bank building for an example of these classic machines. Perhaps Scorpion’s most memorable hood design, the fiberglass teardrop was a staple of the company for five years running. Whether original or restored, regardless of condition, bring it out and show it off. For Scorpion details, visit www.trailasled.com.
All proceeds from the tournament and Scorpion merchandise sales will benefit the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber.
Tournament tickets are available at the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber office in the Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union building in Crosby. They will also be sold at the event. Eager anglers are encouraged to monitor the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Facebook page and www.cuyunalakes.com for more information including up-to-date reports on ice conditions.
