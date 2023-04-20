The McGregor students will perform “The Wizard of Oz” Friday, April 21, at 9 a.m., Saturday April 22 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The cost to attend is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
McGregor School vocal music teacher Julie Jacobsma said, “Eighty-two students will star in it! There are also many students, teachers and community members who’ve helped with sets and costumes.”
THE CAST
Riley Hannafin Dorothy
Kamryn Zrust Auntie Em/Tree
Jake Mitchell Uncle Henry
Tim Maine Hunk/Scarecrow
Jacob Bailey Zeke/Lion
Matthew Bailey Hickory/Tin Man
Morgan Creswell-Pierce Elmira/Wicked Witch
Luke Deal Professor Marvel/Wizard
Piper Schmidt Glinda Chloe Litwin Guard of Oz
Harley Spanno-Shively Tree/Poppy/Ozian
Lilly Johnson Tree/Poppy/Ozian
Felicia Anthony Tree/Poppy/Ozian
Michalena Farinella Crow/poppy/Ozian
Sandra Poree Crow/Poppy/Ozian
Riley Jones Crow/Poppy/Ozian
Gordy Mitchell Winky Sergeant/Assistant Stage Manager
Trevor Johnson Ozian/Nikko
Louis Mitchell Stage Manager/Winky
Elizabeth Koehler Mayor
Vincent Jones Coroner
Cayden Burks Munchkin/Barrister
Makenna Sellers Munchkin/Lullaby League
Keely Pierce Munchkin/Lullaby League
Issy Mitchell Munchkin/Lullaby League
Elsa Braun Munchkin/Lollipop Guild
Kendra Nistler Munchkin/Lollipop
Sadie Sather Munchkin/Lollipop
Jaxson Meyer Munchkin/Flying Monkey
Afton Johnson Munchkin/Flying Monkey
Eli Robinson Munchkin/Flying Monkey
James Rook Munchkin/flying Monkey
Grayson Napoli Munchkin Father/Flying Monkey
Macie Leddy Munchkin/Flower Girl/Munchkin Mother
Piper Marring Munchkin/Flower Girl
Zada Enz Munchkin/Flower Girl
Abigail Gordon Munchkin/Flower Girl
Aurora Conners Munchkin/Flower Girl
Elizabeth Moritz Munchkin/Flower Girl
Hailey Muirhead Munchkin/Ozian
Emily Deal Munchkin/Ozian
Paige Pierce Munchkin/Ozian
Andi Binder Munchkin/Ozian
Donna Burke Munchkin/Ozian
Leah Jirasek Munchkin/Ozian
Morgan Atwood Munchkin/Ozian
Reilly Conners Munchkin
Ava Proulx Munchkin
Abby Darlow Munchkin/Poppy
Chloe Pierce Munchkin/Poppy
Fin Pierce Munchkin/Poppy
Malin Braun Munchkin/Poppy
Sophie Mitchell Munchkin/Poppy
Tessa McDowall Munchkin/Poppy
Larissa Jankowski Munchkin/Poppy
Madison Wilson Munchkin/Poppy
Madison Koerber Ozian/Poppy
Gretchen Alt Ozian
Marianna Altamirano Ozian
Theresa Soto-Sayers Ozian
Vivian Barden Ozian
Violet Brekke Ozian
Sydney Collins Ozian
Katie Heikkila Ozian
Emma Henderson Ozian
Brooke Kabrud Ozian
Darian Morgart Ozian
Celeste Mushkooub Ozian
Kaitlyn Taylor Ozian
Alyssa Whirlwind Horse Ozian
Ava Guida Ozian
Tessa Sampson Ozian
Dayanara Sipe Ozian
Bryan Schmidt Winky
Bryce Koehler Winky
Miles Poree Winky/Crew
Olivia Maine Ozian
Tyler Scott Ozian/Winky
Jack Smollen Spotlight
Xander Neu Winky
