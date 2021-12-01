Operation Christmas is a program that collects and provides toys during the holiday season to children residing in Aitkin County.
How does the program work? Parents/guardians who are unable to provide presents for their children can call to schedule a shopping appointment to visit the Operation Christmas store to select gifts for their children at no cost to the parents.
The family must live in Aitkin County and the adult registering must be the primary caretaker of the child/children. The child/children must be 18 years or younger. For split families, when both parents live in Aitkin County, only one custodial parent can sign up for the program.
Dates to set up the shopping appointments are Dec. 6-10 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The number to call is 218-927-7717. This number is very busy and you will not be able to leave a message for a return call so please be patient and keep trying. The location of the store is the 40 Club Convention Center in Aitkin. The store will be open Dec. 14-16 with appointment times from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. You must be pre-registered and have received an appointment time by calling the number listed above.
Masks will be required as well as social distancing to minimize person-to-person contact.
This program is dependent on individuals and organizations in the Aitkin County area that provide gifts, money and volunteer services. Many volunteers are needed to staff the store, answer the phone line to set up appointments, locally shop to replenish the store and help coordinate various parts of the program. If you have questions or would like to volunteer, call Ann or Jim Carlson at 218-839-3168 or Tawny Druar at 218-429-1811.
Gift donations will be accepted through Dec. 10 in the McGregor area at Members Cooperative Credit Union, Grand Timber Bank, Floe International, Tamarack City Hall and One-Stop Gas and Grocery in Palisade. In the Aitkin area: Aitkin Motors, Brandl Chev/Buick/GMC, Bremer Bank, Dollar General, Members Cooperative Credit Union, MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union, Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative Neighborhood National Bank, Security State Bank and The Joint.
Gifts for all ages are needed (0-18). Cash donations are used to purchase additional gifts and toys as donated ones are depleted. Cash donations in the form of a check should be mailed to Operation Christmas, P.O. Box 191, Aitkin, MN 56431 or dropped off at any location listed above. Checks should be made payable to “Operation Christmas.” ANGELS, of McGregor serves as the fiscal sponsor for Operation Christmas and is a 501(c)(3) organization. Your donation is tax deductible.
