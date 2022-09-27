Minnesotans can weigh in on proposed special fishing regulations that, if adopted, would become effective next year.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is considering experimental and special fishing regulations for the 2023 fishing season that address walleye in Big Sandy Lake (Aitkin County) and Island and Round lakes (Itasca County); panfish in Dyers Lake (Cook County) and Sand Lake (Lake County); brown trout in the Vermillion River (Dakota County); lake trout in Caribou Lake (Itasca County); and northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail, and Turtle River Chain of Lakes (Fergus Falls and Bemidji area lakes in Otter Tail and Beltrami counties).
Anyone can provide input about these proposals via an online survey (mndnr.gov/FishRegs) that is available through Monday, Oct. 17. For additional details or to comment directly by email, U.S. mail or phone about individual proposals, contact the appropriate area fisheries office (mndnr.gov/Areas/Fisheries). General input may also be submitted to Jon Hansen at jon.hansen@state.mn.us or 651-259-5239, or via U.S. mail to Fishing Regulations, c/o Jon Hansen, Box 20, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.
Big Sandy Lake
The current regulation, in place since 2011 on Big Sandy Lake, was implemented to improve catch rates of larger fish and to improve reproduction. The regulation is now due for review before a decision is made to extend, change or allow it to expire.
“The Big Sandy Lake walleye population is entirely sustained by natural reproduction, so regulations that focus on reproductive conditions are a critical component of fish management in this system,” said Rick Bruesewitz, Aitkin area fisheries supervisor. “Since the current regulation was implemented, the abundance of 14- to 18-inch walleye has increased substantially and reproduction has improved and stabilized. As part of the review process, it’s important for us to hear from anglers about their experience on the water.”
For those who want to provide input in-person, an open house will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Aitkin Area DNR Office at 1200 Minnesota Ave. S., Aitkin. Comments can be sent by U.S. mail to the same address or emailed to aitkin.fisheries@state.mn.us.
Notice of the new regulation proposals are posted at public accesses.
