Minnesotans can weigh in on proposed special fishing regulations that, if adopted, would become effective next year. 

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is considering experimental and special fishing regulations for the 2023 fishing season that address walleye in Big Sandy Lake (Aitkin County) and Island and Round lakes (Itasca County); panfish in Dyers Lake (Cook County) and Sand Lake (Lake County); brown trout in the Vermillion River (Dakota County); lake trout in Caribou Lake (Itasca County); and northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail, and Turtle River Chain of Lakes (Fergus Falls and Bemidji area lakes in Otter Tail and Beltrami counties).

