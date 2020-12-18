Shop local, give twice

Christmas isn’t canceled in the Cuyuna Lakes area and by shopping locally people can give twice.
Through Dec. 24, shoppers can wear a blinky pin to receive deals, promotions and incentives. Blinky pins cost $5 at 24 participating businesses. Take a self-guided tour through downtown Cuyuna Lakes to view holiday decoration displays.
More details and map available at www.cuyunalakes.com.
Also available is “Cuisine Cash.” People can save by purchasing gift certificates at reduced rates. For the first 1,000 certificates sold, the Initiative Foundation will donate $5 each to Bridges of Hope to help local families in need. Enter daily or make a purchase for a chance to win Cuisine Cash at www.lakesproud.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.