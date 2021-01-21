From Jan. 24-31, the Arrowhead Regional Public Health and Tribal Health departments are asking residents in the area to participate in Project Blue Light.
To honor frontline workers, residents are asked to replace the exterior light at a business or home with a blue lightblub.
Support for the week-long program can be highlighted by posting a picture of the blue-light tribute on social media with the hashtag #thankyouwithblue.
The initiative is taking place across the Arrowhead region, including the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cook and Itasca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.