The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) /National Weather Service, Duluth will present a Skywarn spotter training class Wednesday, April 27.

The class is free and open to the public and will be held at 6 p.m. at the Palisade Fire Hall (48052 Nature Ave., Palisade, MN).

People can learn about severe weather, including: thunderstorm safety, science of thunderstorms, cloud formations and what they mean, relaying reports to the Nation Weather Service and more.

For more information and full schedule, go to weather.gov/dlh/skywarn or email nws.duluth@noaa.gov.

