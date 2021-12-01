A Cuyuna Christmas in partnership with Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and Smiles for Jake (a local suicide prevention movement) invite the community to Snow Many Smiles at Crosby Memorial Park Saturday, Dec. 4.
Events begin at 11 a.m. and include face painting, Santa attractions, bonfires, dance performances and readings of the Christmas story by local ministers.
For the full schedule of A Cuyuna Christmas events, go to www.cuyunachrist
