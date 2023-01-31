The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host candlelight events across the state this winter, including one at Mille Lacs Kathio State Park on Saturday, Feb. 4. Drop by any time between 6-9:30 p.m. for snowshoeing (and skiing if conditions permit) as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.
“Candlelight events are a wonderful way to experience state parks in winter,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails director. “On a cold winter’s night, there’s something beautiful about the flicker of candles reflected in the snow – it creates a magical feeling. Being active outside in winter is a great way to beat cabin fever, get some exercise and boost your mood.”
The length of trails and routes will be determined shortly before the event. A cross-country skiing route is planned to run between the Trail Center and the Interpretive Center, this trail is suitable for beginner-level skiers of all ages. A shuttle bus will run continuously between the two locations. At least one snowshoe trail will start at the Interpretive Center. Ski and snowshoe rental are both available at the Park Office on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is co-sponsored by Central Lakes College’s Natural Resources Club.
The evening will wrap up with a cup of hot cider and cookies near a crackling bonfire at the Interpretive Center. Live music will be provided by Hans Blix and the Weapons Inspectors from 7-9 p.m.
Save time: Get vehicle permits and ski passes online before you go
A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Although permits are available at the park, visitors can save time by getting one in advance. Visit mndnr.gov/reserva
tions, log in or create an account, then click on “vehicle permit.” Next, select a duration of one-day or annual and continue as directed. An email will be sent with a permit that can be printed and displayed during park visits.
Those age 16 and older will also need the Great Minnesota Ski Pass if they plan to cross-country ski. The Great Minnesota Ski Pass allows cross-country skiers to access all ski trails in state parks or forests and all grant-in-aid trails. Daily ski passes can be purchased at the park. Ski passes can also be purchased in advance by phone at 888-665-4236 or online at mndnr.gov/SkiPass.
State park events take place year round, offering a variety of activities. For the complete events schedule – including dates, times and other details – visit the state park events calendar on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/ptcalendar).
For more information, email info.dnr@state.mn.us or call the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
